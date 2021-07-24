SAIPAN – Saipan Select, which offers high-grade cannabis for recreational use, opened its doors in Tanapag, Saipan, last week.
It held a “soft opening” on July 14 and a grand opening on July 16.
The first cannabis retail store in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Saipan Select is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Under the guidance of President Scott Malin and retail manager Chris Scott, the island's first cannabis business produces a variety of strains utilizing a 5,000-square-foot indoor farm adjacent to the retail store.
For customers' convenience, Saipan Select offers a menu that allows its consumers to choose their strain while waiting.
The menu presents the “perfect cannabis strain that will meet your diverse physical and mental needs.” The store has knowledgeable staff who can assist customers in choosing which cannabis strain fits them best.
Saipan Select favors “hand-trimmed, hang-dried quality flower.”
“Our products maintain the highest standards for shelf stability, so you get the best buds,” Saipan Select added. “Our craft growers work on a smaller scale, which sets them apart from standard producers. Working on a smaller scale allows them more time to dedicate for each plant.”
Two of the store’s production assistants, Bradley Hocog and Ian Norita, gave journalists a tour of the farm, from the propagation area to a series of vegging areas.
At the retail store, customers can see the finished products in the form of cannabis colas or buds.
The maximum amount that a customer can buy at a time is one ounce, or 28 grams, which can be separated into 28 joints.
Customers also can buy half an ounce, a quarter of an ounce, one-eighth of an ounce or one gram or a joint, which is the smallest amount sold at Saipan Select.
Saipan Select is working with the Commonwealth Cancer Association on discounted pricing for cancer patients. The company also plans to provide discounts to the manåmko' and military veterans.
For more information, check out Saipan Select’s Instagram or Facebook pages or call 670-488-2839 (BUDZ).