Saipan schools test tsunami response plan

SAIPAN - Public and private schools in coastal areas of Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Sept. 13 tested their tsunami readiness and response plan with the support of government emergency management agencies.
About 5,000 students, teachers, and staff from nine public and two private schools participated in the tsunami drill that involved various evacuation routes and designated evacuation sites or safe zones.
The CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the CNMI Department of Public Safety and CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management assisted in the execution of the tsunami readiness and response plan.
The participating schools were William S. Reyes Elementary School, Chalan Kanoa Head Start/Early Head Start Center, Oleai Elementary School, Oleai Head Start, Marianas High School, Susupe Early Head Start, Garapan Elementary School, Tanapag Middle School, Tanapag Head Start/Early Head Start, Mount Carmel School and Saipan Seventh-day Adventist School.
Saipan Community School will hold its own tsunami preparedness drill with the support of the CNMI Public School System and in partnership with government agencies, SCS Principal Amanda June Allen Dunn said.
Communication 'key'
During the drill Tuesday, a “well-developed communication plan for all stakeholders involved was key,” according to Anthony Frank, project director for the Public School System’s Grants for School Emergency Management, which oversaw the planning and execution of the drill.
“Under the leadership of and with the support from our commissioner of education (Alfred B. Ada), our tsunami drill was a success for the most part,” Frank said.
“The results are far above my expectations: seeing toddlers walking up the hill with a smile brought tears to my eyes. The success of this drill was because of a supportive leadership, collaboration between PSS school leaders and staff, private school representatives, DFEMS, DPS and HSEM support and community volunteers. Our next challenge now as part of our emergency preparedness initiative is to work on family reunification.”
The response time of each school varied Tuesday because of different locations and the distances to the safe zones.
But “everybody was surprised that it went well,” Frank said. “Why? Because communication played a big part — we were all able to coordinate.”
Actual drill
In a separate interview, Mount Carmel School President Frances T. Taimanao credited PSS for continually supporting the private school community in the CNMI.
“It’s [also] about time that we had an actual drill because, being located near the shoreline, we need to have a plan in the event of a natural disaster, especially a tsunami. Having that drill gave us the experience and we learned what we needed to do and what to improve in our current plan,” Taimanao said.
The drill provided MCS students and staff “hands-on, real-life experience” with evacuation procedures and protocols, she added.
More than 400 MCS students participated in the drill. They reached their designated evacuation safe zone — the former Ladera International School of Saipan — in 28 minutes.
“When the tsunami bell rang at 9 a.m., it took only three minutes for MCS students and staff to exit the campus,” Taimanao said.
“Overall, we did pretty well,” she added. MCS “truly appreciates PSS for continuously involving us and all of the private schools. PSS not only helps us with federal funds to improve student learning, but also with safety, disaster and emergency readiness.”
In a separate interview, Saipan Community School Principal Dunn said school officials are now working with PSS to prepare for their tsunami drill.
“We are very appreciative of Mr. Frank and his eagerness in assisting us to improve our emergency procedures for the safety of our children,” Dunn said.
She added that her “students have lots of questions, which show eagerness to participate.”
“We really appreciate the partnership we have with PSS and we are very happy that we are working with them in improving our emergency and disaster, security/active shooter and earthquake plans,” Dunn said.
“I was really happy to see Commissioner Ada personally coming to see us in our school, making a point to talk to us personally on the importance of this joint PSS-private school drill. He really made sure that this is not just a courtesy email but a genuine collaboration.”
SCS has more than 200 students enrolled.
Community support
Tanapag Middle School safely evacuated its 308 students, including Head Start/Early Head Start children, in “under 10 minutes,” according to Principal Hilda Rios.
“What was wonderful is that we have community support. We saw community members by the roadside helping each other and making sure we reach our evacuation zone,” Rios said.
TMS’ evacuation site was the Camacho residence compound. “Overall, there was great collaboration with all different agencies and our community,” Rios added.
Oleai Elementary School Principal Jasylene Parico said the school's students, staff and parents “did well on the day of the tsunami drill.”
“We did the best we could to prepare our students and staff,” she added. “Our parents also gave us the needed support and we are just thankful that everyone was on board.”
It took OES participants around 40 minutes to reach their evacuation site, which was YCO Do It Hardware in As Terlaje.
“The safety of everybody is always important, and even during drills, we have to make sure that we provide all forms of assistance,” Parico said. “It also shows that our families take this drill seriously and that they want their children prepared and we are thankful for that.”