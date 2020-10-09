SAIPAN — Former Secretary of Labor Edith Deleon Guerrero, the Democratic senatorial candidate on Saipan, and her Republican opponent, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, participated in the virtual Saipan Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues affecting the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
In a segment called "Coffee with the Senators," the two shared their views on the state of the economy.
Igisomar, who is seeking a third term, said he has authored, pushed and supported numerous bills that have become public laws, among them Public Law 20-20, which created the Office of Planning and Development that was inspired by his experience as secretary of Commerce.
Deleon Guerrero noted her experience in banking and insurance since she left the government in 2017.
Moderator and Saipan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maxine Laszlo asked the candidates what they believed are the critical steps the CNMI can take to stabilize the economy.
"We do understand and we do know that we have a lot of federal money that came in from the United States government, and one of those funding is, for example, the (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) money and (the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation)," Deleon Guerrero said. "We need to accelerate the release of these funds (and) get it out there into the community so that we can spur more consumer spending."
Igisomar said, "Now more than ever, for me, we need everyone at the table," referring to government agencies and the private sector.