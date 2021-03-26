Saipan Skate Park gets a new coat of paint

SAIPAN — The Republican members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives on Monday repainted and rehabilitated the Saipan Skate Park in Garapan.
A product of private-public partnership, the $241,000 skate park was completed during the administration of Gov. Benigno Fitial in April 2009.
About $135,000 of the funding was provided by the federal government through Northern Marianas Housing Corp., and the rest was raised by the CNMI government and the private sector.
The House members who repainted and beautified the park were Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, House Floor Leader Ralph Yumul, House Minority Leader Ivan Blanco and Reps. Angel Demapan, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Joel Camacho, John Paul Sablan, Roy Ada and Joseph Flores.
They were joined by teenagers who have been using the park.
Demapan said the rehabilitation of the Saipan Skate Park is among the lawmakers' efforts to promote outdoor and fitness activities among the youth in the community.
Blanco said, "Nothing is more rewarding than seeing the priceless delight on the faces of our youth when they see the repair and renovation of their neighborhood playgrounds. These community service projects by your minority bloc (members) can never be made possible without our staff, family and, most especially, our generous sponsors. We will continue our public service."