SAIPAN — Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada, Public School System Office of Pupil Transportation Program Manager Shawn San Nicolas and other Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands school district officials on Tuesday formally turned over 16 brand new 10-seat school vans to Saipan, Tinian and Rota public schools.
Saipan school principals led by middle school representative and Chacha Oceanview Middle School Principal Martha Kintol, and elementary school representative and Kagman Elementary School Principal Dr. Ignacia Demapan received the new federally funded vehicles.
The Rota and Tinian public elementary and high schools will receive one each for a total of four.
The 16 vans are among the 22 procured recently by PSS to further expand the school system's transportation fleet, Commissioner Ada said.
The 22 vans cost $1.5 million.
"The new vans are needed by our schools for their daily operation,” said PSS-OPT Program Manager San Nicolas.
The six other vans will be delivered soon to Saipan, officials said.