An illuminated Christmas Parade and a special performance by the Guam Army National Guard 721st Rock Band will highlight the 18th Annual Christmas in The Marianas celebration Dec. 17 in Garapan, Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Marianas Visitors Authority stated in a press release.
The Christmas Parade will kick off at 6 p.m., right after sunset, at American Memorial Park and travel south along Beach Road to the Christmas in The Marianas grounds at Garapan Fishing Base. The parade will feature decorated floats and cars, costumed walking groups and ol’ Saint Nick himself, MVA said in the release.
“It’s going to be an exciting night this Saturday at Christmas in The Marianas, especially with our nighttime Christmas Parade and a two-hour performance by our off-island guest military band,” said MVA acting Managing Director Judy C. Torres. “It’s been so wonderful to gather and celebrate the holidays together again, and we invite everyone to stop by and catch the Christmas spirit!”
This Saturday’s onstage lineup includes the Guam Army National Guard 721st Rock Band at 5 p.m., Christmas Costume Catwalk at 7 p.m. and the awards ceremony for competitions at 8 p.m. Awards will be given for costumes, caroling, skits, decorated Christmas trees using natural and recycled material, the Mini Christmas Village and the Christmas Parade.
Christmas in The Marianas will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with the final night Jan. 7, 2023. The event is organized in cooperation with the CNMI Public School System, private schools, PDM Promoters and Pacific Development Inc.