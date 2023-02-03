A Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, Benefits Workshop and Community Call event is scheduled for Feb. 8 and 9, where Veterans Affairs health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with veterans on Saipan, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced in a press release.
“We’ll offer PACT Act registration, vaccines, and health screenings from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Saipan, 873 Micro Beach Road, Garapan, Saipan, Mariana Islands, United States 96950. This event isn’t just for newly eligible veterans. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for vaccines, diabetic foot checks, health screenings, blood pressure checks or benefits questions.
"The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of veterans — and their survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to vets suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of Veterans into VA health care, which will improve veteran health outcomes across the board," VA said in the release.
VA is implementing the PACT Act now to deliver care and services for toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors. If you think you might be eligible for PACT Act benefits, here’s what you need to know:
• You can apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim.
• You can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411
“We are keeping our nation’s promise to those who served,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, Jr., director, VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. “All of us at VAPIHCS will stop at nothing to make sure that every veteran and every survivor gets the PACT Act-related care and benefits they deserve.”
VAPIHCS will continue to make PACT Act enrollment a priority in the new year. Last year, successful Community Call events were held in Guam, American Samoa and Hawaii to enroll veterans who are newly eligible under the PACT Act. Getting new veterans the benefits they are entitled to will be a big part of the system's work in 2023, VAPIHCS said in the release.
For more information regarding VA health care in the Pacific. call: 1-800-214-1306.