Salary cuts proposed for PSS officials, managers, personnel

SAIPAN – If the Board of Education approves, Education Commissioner Alfred Ada said, the Public School System will reduce the salaries of its officials and managers beginning in March.
“Due to the government’s budget cuts, we have decided to merge positions within PSS,” he told the BOE’s fiscal, personnel and administrative committee, which met on Wednesday.
“In addition, it is with deepest regret that I must notify all PSS staff that salary adjustments need to be implemented throughout the organization. The revised budget necessitates deeper cuts than before."
The committee approved Ada’s proposal and said it will recommend the full board approve the plan as well.
At Wednesday's meeting, Ada proposed a new organizational chart that will be based on the “necessary salary adjustments ... at the management level.”
Under the current organizational chart, PSS has four associate commissioners: for accountability, research and evaluation; instructional services; administrative services; and student and support services.
Ada noted that student support services has the largest number of programs. “There’s a disproportion of responsibilities for key management, and one program under this organizational chart is showing one function only – just the admin.”
Under the new organizational chart, Ada said, there will be one commissioner, one associate commissioner and five directors for accountability, research and evaluation/performance; curriculum and instruction/learning; federal programs; student support services; and finance/operations.
Other directors will now be called program managers, he added.
The changes will result in salary adjustments, which have to be done "in order to maintain our $1.8 million-a-month budget," Ada said.
For fiscal 2020, PSS was originally appropriated $37 million. But due to the recent cancellation of flights due to novel coronavirus worries, the CNMI government projected a revenue shortfall of $40 million in the current fiscal year.
As of Feb. 12, the revised PSS budget was $27 million.
To date, PSS has $13 million left in its fiscal 2020 budget, or $1.8 million per month, for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
In October 2017, PSS implemented pay hikes for its employees that increased its personnel cost to $42.8 million a year.
In June 2019, due to a revenue shortfall, BOE approved a 50% reduction of the employees’ pay hike. This reduced PSS’ annual personnel cost to $34 million.
With a further reduction in the government’s revenue projection, Ada said, “change is needed” to cope with the budget shortfall.
He noted that the compensation plan implemented in 2017 “did not have the sustainability to meet the financial obligations nor did it have a contingency plan should the economy face a shortfall.”
Ada said his proposed changes have to be sustained through the next two years. “They must roll over to the next fiscal year and beyond,” he told board Chairwoman Janice Tenorio, Vice Chairman Herman Atalig, and member Phillip Mendiola-Long.