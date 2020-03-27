The CNMI Department of Public Safety received numerous complaints of a man posting violent threats toward island leaders through an online platform on Tuesday, prompting an investigation, DPS stated in a release Thursday.
"Authorities began investigating after becoming aware of the comment made online, and quickly identified Angel San Nicolas as the suspect," DPS stated. The next day officers met with San Nicolas at his home, where it was confirmed that his social media account was still active and that he is the only person using the account. During a second interview that day, San Nicolas admitted to drafting the comment and gave a written statement on the incident.
Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, San Nicolas was placed under arrest on Wednesday "for terroristic threatening in violation of the commonwealth code," according to DPS. He was taken to the CNMI Department of Corrections, where he was booked and confined.
"If you know someone who is making threats online or toward someone you know, do not hesitate to call 911," DPS stated. "If you would like to remain anonymous, please call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272."