SAIPAN — The CNMI Scholarship Office distributed a total of $212,661 scholarship grants to 150 students, said Administrator Rose Camacho.
Camacho said the office started distributing checks to off-island and online students in the last week of April.
"Although CSO remains closed, our designated staff continued to follow up with the Department of Finance, on a weekly basis, before and during the shutdown. Unfortunately, due to the current financial state of the commonwealth, there is a delay in the processing of all scholarships and many other government obligations," Camacho said.
The checks are directly deposited into the students' bank accounts.
Currently, there are 18 checks to be distributed, Camacho said, adding that her office is waiting for the students to provide CSO with their bank information.
"Some of these students have left their institutions and I am waiting for their reply in case they change addresses," she added.
The scholarship grants are for the spring semester, January to May.
"The students remain CSO's priority," Camacho said. "However, we have no control over the processing of the check requests of off-island and online students."
The wire transfers of funds to Northern Marianas College and University of Guam are still pending, she added.
When funds become available, they will be transferred to NMC and UOG, Camacho said.
Although the grants for winter/spring term were delayed, Camacho said CSO has already opened its portal for application for the next academic year.