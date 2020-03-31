SAIPAN — Public School System employees received 70 percent of their salary on Saturday, an education official said that day. The employees were supposed to have been paid on Friday.
"We are still working on (the rest of the employees' salary)," Education Commissioner Alfred Ada told the Board of Education during its emergency special meeting on Saturday afternoon via videoconference.
For the pay period, PSS acting finance director Kimo Rosario said the school system had $727,000.
"We are still spending at $1.3 million level," he said, as he reminded the board that the PSS budget revised in February left them with $14 million to operate for the next eight months.
He said that amount "was further revised due to dwindling collections, leaving PSS practically with nothing."
The funds they used for the employees' salaries came from PSS' reserve funds, excess federal funds, funds from the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation and $250,000 from the central government that was secured by BOE Chairwoman Janice Tenorio. "That is how we paid our employees for this pay period," Rosario said.
In a letter to Ada, Finance Secretary David Atalig said PSS will no longer receive allotments from the central government for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
In the same letter, dated March 20, Atalig told Ada that actual government collections as of Feb. 29 was $81,433,766.
After earmarks and debt service of $35 million, the available resource was $45.8 million. Of this amount, a total of $11.4 million or 25% was due PSS as required by the Constitution.