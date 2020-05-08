The Commonwealth of the Northern Islands Public School System will receive an additional $810,978 in federal funding, Del. Gregorio Sablan announced Thursday in a statement.
"The U.S. Department of Education informed the congressman that the department made a 'calculation error' this week when dividing $27,940,945 in CARES Act Education Stabilization Funds between PSS and Gov. Ralph Torres," Sablan stated. "After recalculation, funding for public schools increased from $22.4 million to $23.2 million. Funds provided to the governor for Emergency Education Relief were cut from $5.6 million to $4.8 million."
Sablan said it was "good news for teachers, staff and students" of the Public School System.
Congress had set aside up to $154 million for schools in the Northern Marianas, American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sablan stated – the so-called "outlying areas."
"But the Department of Education has been slow to distribute the money. States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico began receiving Education Stabilization Fund grants two weeks ago," he added.
"The Trump administration also decided to give the governor some of the money that Congress intended to go to our schools. That means PSS is still short $2.6 million of the amount the commonwealth budgeted for this year and the governor agreed in signing the FY20 Appropriations Act."
The fiscal year 2020 appropriation law mandated $37.7 million for PSS, but the commonwealth has only paid out $11.9 million, leaving an unpaid balance of $25.8 million. As a result, teachers and staff have had their pay cut and have been furloughed.
"As I wrote yesterday to Gov. Torres, he should turn over all the money – now, $4.8 million – he was given, and make PSS whole. Teachers and staff need to be paid," Sablan stated Thursday. "And we have to help Marianas schools deliver online education and other services to our students, while physical schools are closed during the coronavirus crisis."
Sablan stated he previously asked the governor to use some of the $36 million the commonwealth government received in direct aid from the CARES Act to help pay for online learning.