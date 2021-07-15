Seabees complete 1st phase of Tinian harbor repair

SAIPAN — Phase 1 of the Tinian Harbor repair project was completed Tuesday, thanks to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four, also known as the Seabees.
The cost of the project is $719,044 for the materials and construction supplies alone, said Commonwealth Ports Authority Chairwoman Kimberlyn King-Hinds.
The project includes the installation of vertical and Yokohama fenders as well as 11 bollards on the edge of berths.
On berth No. 1, the construction battalion members placed a concrete slab for off-loading and loading and did patch work on the existing berm.
In a statement, King-Hinds said, "The Tinian Seaport is a critical economic lifeline for the community and an essential component to many Department of Defense training activities."
This type of project, she added, "is the benefit of what was bargained for when we leased two-thirds of Tinian many years ago" to the U.S. military.
"As part of the Divert negotiations, we asked that outside-the-fence projects be considered. In our discussions, we identified improvements at the seaport as being a priority. This top side improvement is just phase one. We have every intent to keep fighting for (more) repairs to include the sea wall," said King-Hinds, who thanked the Seabees for their work and service.
King-Hinds said Tinian leadership also wants to recognize their DOD partners for recognizing the critical need for the repairs.
Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz, chairman of the Tinian Legislative Delegation, said on behalf of his colleagues and the people of Tinian, he expresses his gratitude to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four for its "superb job."
The Tinian leadership, he added, will continue to honor the partnership between the CNMI government and the DOD.