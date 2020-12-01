On Saturday, the CNMI's Department of Public Safety, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, continued the search for two fishermen who were reported missing on Friday.
"The USCG Myrtle Hazard cutter arrived on Saipan around 12 p.m. Saturday to aid in the search, but no sighting of the fishermen or their vessel was made throughout the day," DPS stated Monday. "The search continued until lighting conditions were unsafe."
DPS and the Coast Guard continued searching for the vessel on Sunday, but there were no sightings.
The search was scheduled to continue on Monday.
Call to DPS
On Friday, at about 9 a.m., DPS received a call regarding two fishermen who left the Fishing Base marina at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning and were due to return on Friday morning. Police learned from the callers that their husbands might be fishing around Goat Island and Tinian.
The two fishermen were utilizing a white, 21-foot, fiberglass boat named Sea Swirl.
"At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, the DPS Zodiac I rescue boat was launched to conduct a search around the west side of Saipan as the DPS Impact rescue boat was launched to conduct a search at Marpi Reef, Goat Island, and Tinian," DPS stated in the release. "The United States Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry also conducted a search throughout the day. DPS rescue vessels made contact with a total of six vessels that were fishing in various areas. They reported that they did not see the described vessel or the two fishermen. DPS continued searching for the vessel until lighting conditions became dark."