SAIPAN — Sen. Paul Manglona on Tuesday pre-filed Senate Resolution 22-14, which proposes to adopt for the trial of Gov. Ralph Torres the impeachment rules approved by the Senate for the trial of then-Gov. Benigno Fitial, who was impeached by the House of Representatives in February 2013. Fitial resigned before the senators could hold a trial.
Sen. Manglona, an independent aligned with the Democrats, is one of the two minority-bloc senators. The other is Democrat Sen. Edith Deleon Guerrero.
Republican Gov. Torres, who was impeached by the Democrat-led House, will be removed from office if six of the nine senators vote for his conviction.
Six of the senators are Republicans, and one independent caucuses with them.
According to Manglona's resolution, "It is in the best interest of the commonwealth to expeditiously conduct the impeachment trial proceeding pursuant to House Resolution 22-14 to prevent any further delay."
Gov. Torres is accused of felonies of theft, corruption and neglect of duty. He has denied the allegations.
The Senate leadership was supposed to meet Tuesday, but it was rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Senate president's conference room.