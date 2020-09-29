SAIPAN – The Senate's lone minority member and the CNMI's most senior lawmaker, Paul Manglona slammed the Senate leadership for giving Gov. Ralph Torres "unlimited" reprogramming power in the Senate version of House Bill 21-124 or the Appropriations and Budget Authority Act of 2021.
"By passing this budget as is, we are effectively removing the checks and balances of our government," he said.
"We may as well rename the legislative branch of the CNMI as the Department of Legislation ... under the Office of the Governor. In other words, let's shut down this Legislature right now."
By a vote of 7-0, the Senate passed its version of H.B. 21-124, which raised the funding level to $96.4 million from $82.6 million by suspending more earmarked funds. Sen. Francisco Borja was excused for health reasons while Manglona walked out of the chamber before the roll-call vote.
The bill will suspend the $1,993,242 excise tax earmark for Solid Waste; $6,003,955 in tobacco excise tax for Group Health and Life Insurance; $260,310 Customs, Immigration and Quarantine for airport overtime; $4,743,865 hotel revenue tax for the Marianas Visitors Authority; and the $817,869 loan interest to pay the Marianas Public Lands Trust.
The Senate also proposes to tap the $7.5 million in Customs, Immigration and Quarantine moneys the CNMI government projected to collect in the current fiscal year. The Senate likewise allowed departments and agencies to use their respective revolving funds so that some of the moneys in the General Fund can be appropriated for other items that needed more funding.