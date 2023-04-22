Senate confirms Bermudes, other nominees

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Senate on Thursday confirmed six of CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios' appointees, including Clement R. Bermudes as the new CNMI Department of Public Safety commissioner.
All nine senators present voted to adopt the CNMI Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations report recommending the confirmation of Bermudes and five other nominees.
Also confirmed were the appointments of former Education Commissioner Dr. Rita A. Sablan, former Rep. Alvaro Santos and Philip Mendiola-Long to the Marianas Public Land Trust; Donna Flores to the CNMI Scholarship Board; and Victoria Bellas to the Civil Service Commission.
The Senate EAGI chair, Sen. Celina Babauta, in her report said Bermudes has the support of her committee.
She said she believes Bermudes will provide strong civilian leadership to improve the readiness of the officers at DPS.
As a military dependent herself, Babauta said she appreciates Bermudes' willingness to serve the Commonwealth. She said she has confidence in Bermudes' ability to lead effectively.
Senate Vice President Donald Manglona said he appreciated Bermudes' taking time to travel to Rota to meet the DPS resident director and the mayor.
"I hope that future department secretaries and commissioners will also reach out to the other two senatorial districts," Manglona said.
Sen. Dennis Mendiola noted that Bermudes "is pushing the department forward, and I am very excited to see the team rebuilding trust and see where the [new] commissioner takes the department."
Babauta thanked Sablan for her willingness to serve as an MPLT trustee.
Babauta said Sablan possesses the necessary skills and background to serve on the MPLT board.
Babauta said her committee is confident that Sablan will perform her duties exceptionally well and highly recommended her confirmation.
Regarding Santos, Babauta said he is not a stranger to MPLT, adding that he has the necessary institutional knowledge to conduct his duties with utmost integrity and respect.
Long, for his part, also possesses institutional knowledge as a former MPLT trustee, Babauta said.
Flores, the CNMI Scholarship Board nominee, has 30 years of work experience in the private and public sector, and is currently an official of the Public School System with an intimate knowledge of the CNMI’s educational needs, Babauta said.
Like Gov. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, Babauta said she has confidence in Flores’ ability to serve on the scholarship board.
As for Bellas’ appointment to the Civil Service Commission, Babauta said during the confirmation hearing that Bellas was like a "breath of fresh air," offering innovative ideas in resolving long-standing issues pertaining to government personnel.
Babauta said she's confident Bellas will bring and implement those ideas to the best of her abilities as a member of the Civil Service Commission.