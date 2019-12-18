SAIPAN – The Senate on Monday passed House Bill 21-93, which proposes to reinstate the appropriations for the group health insurance and defined contribution plan of the employees of the judiciary and the Legislature.
All seven senators present voted to pass House Bill 21-93.
Senate Vice President Jude U. Hofschneider and Sen. Frank Cruz were absent.
The bill now goes to the governor.
Authored by Rep. Ivan Blanco, H.B. 21-93 would amend the fiscal year 2020 budget law to reinstate the provisions that Gov. Ralph DLG Torres line-item vetoed.
These included the $692,092 for the defined contribution plan and $5.2 million for the group health insurance of the legislative and judicial branch employees.
H.B. 21-93 aims to “ensure that the legislative and judicial branches of the CNMI government are adequately funded to cover their employees’ defined contribution and the group health insurance expenses.”
The bill also includes a provision lending the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. $350,000 “to address unmet needs pertaining to housing, infrastructure and economic development.”
Other bills passed
The Senate also approved Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero’s House Bill 21-2, which proposes to create a separate statute and penalty for vandals.
Under current law, when a person commits vandalism, he/she will be charged with criminal mischief and, if convicted, will be punished with the penalties for theft.
Guerrero’s bill states that the crime of theft and the act of vandalism are irrelevant to one another. “Therefore, it would be pertinent to establish a separate statute and penalty for vandalism to allow for it to be treated as its own crime separate from criminal mischief.”
H.B. 21-2 also now goes to the governor.
Also approved unanimously by the Senate was H.B. 21-35, which would restrict the use of mobile electronic devices while driving.
Authored by Rep. Edmund S. Villagomez, the measure proposes a $500 fine for the first offense, $750 for the second offense and $1,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.
The bill, which now goes to the governor, does not apply to persons, including law enforcers and health care providers, using a mobile electronic device for an emergency purpose.