SAIPAN — Legislation to waive the repayment requirements of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Scholarship memorandum of agreement/promissory note was passed unanimously by the Senate Wednesday and now goes to the House of Representatives.
The CNMI Scholarship policy, through a memorandum of agreement/promissory note, requires the scholarship recipient to work for a Commonwealth employer within 90 days after the termination or completion of their degree plan. If the requirement is not fulfilled, then the recipient is required to pay the entire amount of the scholarship or loan received.
Senate Bill 22-70, by Sen. Edith Deleon Guerrero, would amend Title 3, Division 1, Chapter 10 of the Commonwealth Code to add a new section to waive scholarship requirements.
According to the bill, CNMI Scholarship recipients need assistance to alleviate the dilemma of finding jobs when they return.
The bill also notes that those who are unable to complete their education plan must pay the scholarship they received.
The bill states that the COVID-19 pandemic “tremendously affected the state of the local economy, with tourist arrivals dwindling low, businesses shutting down, employment opportunities reduced and commodity prices continue to increase due to rising fuel costs.”
The bill would waive the repayment of the scholarship received for those who have completed their degree program, as well as those who were unable to complete their degree program.