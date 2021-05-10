SAIPAN — Senate President Jude Hofschneider last week brought to the attention of the Office of Grants Management and State Clearinghouse Administrator Epiphanio Cabrera Jr. some "discrepancies" in the federal funding report the agency submitted to the Senate on March 29.
The report contains the list of grants that the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government has received for various agencies. It indicates that the CNMI government received the following:
• A total of $304,516 worth of grants for various Department of Public Safety programs from fiscal years 2020 to 2021.
• $52,017 for the Historic Preservation Office in fiscal 2018.
• $1.9 million for various Office of Aging programs from fiscal 2019 to 2021.
• A total of $7.8 million for child care and development programs from fiscal 2019 to 2020.
• $2.5 million for various Homeland Security and Emergency Management programs.
• A total of $10.5 million in capital improvement projects.
A Senate fiscal analysis report that Hofschneider attached to his letter indicates "there is a total of $18.5 million in grants not mentioned in OGM's report."
In his letter to Cabrera, the Senate president said, "After conducting a fiscal analysis of your compilation of all federal funding, it appears that there are fiscal discrepancies that require further submission of financial statements and expenditure reports."
Hofschneider noted the following discrepancies:
• Of the 866 business units in the summary report, only 794 business units had fund status reports. There were 72 business units that did not have fund status reports.
• Of the 794 business units with fund status reports, 28 business units were not included in the OGM summary report.
• Two additional business units' fund status reports were not included in the OGM summary report.
• The fund balance total of the OGM summary report, when recalculated, does not add up and is understated.
The Senate president asked Cabrera to "please reconcile these discrepancies and submit missing fund status reports."
Hofschneider also asked Cabrera to provide "a narrative detail of the actions" taken by OGM in line with its duties and responsibilities pursuant to law.