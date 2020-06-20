Senators: NMI needs new industries

SAIPAN – With tourism at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, senators on Wednesday noted the benefits that could be gained from investing in farming, fishing and livestock raising to create new revenue-generating industries.
“Soil is money,” said Senate President Victor B. Hocog, highlighting the benefits that could come from growing and selling local produce during a public hearing held for the governor’s nominee to the Commonwealth Development Authority board, Joaquin Q. Dela Cruz.
While some discussed cannabis as an industry option, the also noted its slow growth and that its short- and long-term effects are still relatively unknown due to its novelty.
Another worry is an exodus of workers if the furloughs in both the government and private sectors continue.
“We may anticipate (more) people leaving the islands to seek, not ‘greener pastures,’ but just ‘pastures’ in general,” Sen. Vinnie Sablan said. “They’re going to leave to actually find a job, not just a job that pays more.”
Labor and workforce challenges are "imminent" for the CNMI, Sablan said, adding, "This use of federal assistance for our residents — what we really have to anticipate is when they stop, because when they stop is when we will feel the challenges…. That’s going to be the time when we really have to be creative in how to be self-sustaining.”
Senators said it may possibly take up to two years for the tourism industry to achieve some sort of normalcy, and that this is all the more reason to look into other means of stimulating the Commonwealth economy and opting for a more self-sustainable future.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Torres acknowledged his support for the movement to invest in other industries.
“I want to thank (the Senate) for venturing out and looking at alternate ways for revenue, other than our tourism,” he said in a press briefing on KKMP radio. “I commend them for that. I believe that we should give incentives to entrepreneurs. I encourage that we look into fishing, whether it’s deep bottom fishing, reef fishing, spear fishing, commercial fishing while we continue protecting the environment.”
He added, “We have big plans for the fishing industry. This (COVID-19 pandemic) is not stopping us from moving forward. We just have to tweak what we need to do to make it successful.”
