SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Board of Parole on Thursday granted the parole applications of Vincent San Nicolas Norita and John P. Teregeyo. And on Friday, it revoked the parole of Shawn C. Appleby.
The parole applications of John Hamilton, Demson Sachuo and Ronnie San Nicolas were denied.
Parole Board legal counsel Leslie Healer on Friday said the announcement regarding the parole applications was delayed because the applicants had to be notified first.
Healer said the release dates for Norita and Teregeyo will be determined by the board once it verifies their sentences.
Norita pleaded guilty to 18 traffic offenses that included speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or eluding a police officer, theft of vehicle and tampering with a vehicle. On Dec. 9, 2016, he was involved in a high-speed chase that ended with his car hitting an embankment and overturning in Koblerville. He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment in May 2017.
Teregeyo pleaded guilty to arson and assault and battery, and was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment, five years of which were suspended. Police said Teregeyo attempted to kill his then-girlfriend by dousing her, her clothes, their bed, and their bedroom with gasoline and pushing her inside the bedroom to prevent her from fleeing, as he set the room on fire.
John Hamilton was convicted of burglary and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with two years suspended. Ronnie San Nicolas was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with four years suspended, for “ice” trafficking. Demson Sachuo is serving a two-year unsuspended sentence for burglary.
The Parole Board members who deliberated on the parole applications were Chairman Ramon B. Camacho, Ignacio Mendiola, Jose C. Camacho, Vicente Borja of Rota and Michael M. San Nicolas of Tinian.
The Office of the Attorney General asked the board to deny all five parole applications.
Parole revoked
On Friday, after hearing the testimony of witnesses, police officers and parole officers, the Parole Board unanimously voted to revoke the parole of Shawn C. Appleby for allegedly committing new crimes and violating the conditions of his parole.
At the hearing, Appleby was represented by Assistant Public Defender Jean Nogues.
Appleby served about 26 years of his 40-year sentence for killing Byung Ok Suh in November 1996 after robbing the victim’s store in San Antonio. In 1999 and 2007, Appleby was convicted of escape, adding two more years to his 40-year sentence.
In September 2019, despite opposition by the Office of the Attorney General, Appleby’s parole application was granted.