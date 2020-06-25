SAIPAN — The Settlement Fund has asked the District Court for the NMI to issue an order stating that the Public School System is not entitled to the appropriations for the settlement agreement payments.
PSS has sued the CNMI government for not providing the school system the constitutionally required 25% of the general government revenues in fiscal year 2020.
But according to the CNMI government, PSS was allotted 25.3% of the total local revenue and resources available for appropriation in fiscal 2020.
The Settlement Fund, through attorney Nicole M. Torres-Ripple, has filed a motion requesting that the federal court issue an order declaring that: PSS is not entitled to 25% of the Settlement Fund Revolving Fund and the amounts appropriated for the 25% benefit payments appropriated under 4 CMC § 1803, because these amounts are constitutionally and contractually obligated payments under Article III, Section 20(a) of the CNMI Constitution and the settlement agreement; and the actions of PSS in seeking payment from amounts appropriated to the Settlement Fund violate the settlement agreement.
Torres-Ripple also requested a hearing to be scheduled for the motion.
The basis of the PSS lawsuit against the CNMI government is the CNMI Supreme Court slip opinion on Jan. 14, which states that some of the special revenues in the government budget are actually part of the general revenues, and that therefore, PSS is also entitled to 25% of those revenues.
But Torres-Ripple said PSS misconstrues the scope of the CNMI Supreme Court opinion, which, she added, "does not render any statutory appropriation laws unconstitutional, and therefore does not support invalidation of previous enacted legislation (P.L. 20-33 or 4 CMC § 1803)."
PSS was also a party to the settlement agreement, Torres-Ripple said. As a party to the settlement agreement, she said PSS is bound by that agreement and cannot now seek to invalidate the funds appropriated for such purpose.