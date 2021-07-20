SKorea charter flight arrives in Saipan

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Saturday welcomed an Asiana Airlines charter flight with close to 50 passengers from South Korea who are here for a familiarization tour.
They include chief executive officers of travel agencies, media influencers and a film crew, who will play pivotal roles in how the CNMI will be marketed in its largest tourism market.
"The purpose of having this fam tour before the first pilot program flight that's being launched, is we want to increase product knowledge for all our tourism partners as these are the key players who will be creating and selling our destination packages," said Priscilla Iakopo, managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority.
It has been over a year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the local tourism industry, and during that time, the commonwealth has been getting a "facelift," including through the Public Partnership Program under the Governor's Council of Economic Advisers.
During their one- to two-week stay in the commonwealth, these key stakeholders from South Korea will conduct site inspections and experience what Saipan, Tinian and Rota have to offer through their hotels, restaurants, sites and waters.
Each of them undergoes the same protocols required of inbound passengers to the CNMI, including being tested upon arrival, being tested on the fifth day, and being isolated at the Kanoa Resort if tested positive for COVID-19.