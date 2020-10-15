SAIPAN — Other than one voter going to the wrong polling site, there were no major issues encountered at the Kagman Community Center, a polling supervisor said Tuesday afternoon.
"It was a smooth process here," she said. She declined to be identified.
Early voting started for the third senatorial district – Saipan and the Northern Islands – on Tuesday.
The four early voting centers on Saipan are the Koblerville Youth Center for Precinct 1; the multi-purpose center in Susupe for Precincts 2 and 3; the Tanapag Youth Center for Precinct 4; and the Kagman Community Center for Precinct 5.
As of 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, there were 432 early votes cast based on each designated voting center's hourly exit poll tally.
The multi-purpose center in Susupe has also been designated as an early voting station for voters from Rota, Tinian and the Northern Islands who are temporarily on Saipan.
As of 1 p.m., 121 early votes were cast at Koblerville Youth Center; 184 at the multi-purpose center as of 2 p.m.; 47 at Tanapag Youth Center as of 3:07 p.m.; and 80 at the Kagman Community Center as of 3:37 p.m.
A polling center volunteer in Tanapag who was tasked to screen voters said, "It was a good first day voting – smooth process and very orderly."
At the Koblerville Youth Center and multi-purpose center, a poll volunteer said they did not encounter any issues involving voters or supporters of candidates.
"Everything is going smoothly," the poll volunteer said.
As of Sept. 9, the CNMI had 18,517 registered voters. Of that number, 14,724 were Saipan voters. The Northern Islands had 162; Tinian, 1,706; and Rota, 1,925.