SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Thursday issued Executive Order 2020-7 authorizing the Commonwealth Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office to enforce COVID-19 containment measures, including the imposition of fines.
The directives, which went into effect Friday, include the enforcement of penalties for violating social distancing rules: a $100 fine for the first offense; $250 and a three-day imprisonment for the second offense; and $500 plus six-month imprisonment for the third offense.
The emergency directives also require stores to limit the number of customers entering at a time to 50% of their capacity.
Consumption of food and beverages on the premises of bars and restaurants is forbidden. These establishments will be allowed to serve only through in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup.
In addition, all public parks, beaches and pathways will be closed except for purposes of wellness and exercise from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Gas station operations cannot operate outside the curfew hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and businesses engaged in gaming, casino, video poker and e-gaming will remain closed.