SAIPAN – The two men who attempted to enter Guam from Saipan on an inflatable boat were overstaying tourists, a source in the federal government told the Marianas Variety.
The two men were adrift for days, and at one point their cellphones were detected near Guam shores, from a cellphone tower in the Ritidian area, the Guam-based U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia has previously stated.
The two were rescued 65 miles northwest of Rota on Friday.
They entered The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands at Saipan as tourists in 2019 and have been overstaying since then, the source stated.
Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red attempted to enter Guam illegally, the source said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy conducted an air and sea search for the two men.
The two men are under U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services removal proceedings, the source added.
The search for the two began on July 21.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the spouse of one of the two mariners had informed the Northern Marianas Department of Public Safety that the two left Saipan for Guam on July 18, and the last text she received from her husband stated that he could see Guam.
On July 27, the Coast Guard said it had suspended the active search for the two men.
On July 31, the Coast Guard said it was “made aware” that the two men were recovered 65 miles northwest of Rota by the merchant vessel Mito on July 30.
The Coast Guard later tweeted: “Saipan Boating Safety have safely transported the two mariners … off the merchant vessel Mito and into Smiling Cove, Saipan.”