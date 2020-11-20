SAIPAN - Gloria C. Cavanagh, the acting chairwoman of the Marianas Visitors Authority board, said the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is eyeing South Korea as the first market for a "bubble tourism" concept.
“We are definitely working on [South] Korea to start it off, but as far as definite plans — we are not ready yet,” she said.
In a travel bubble, jurisdictions or countries believed to have controlled the spread of COVID-19 allow travel without long quarantines.
But Cavanagh said it will take more than MVA to prepare for the implementation of a travel bubble agreement with South Korea.
“There should be coordination with the executive branch, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force,” she added.
December was supposed to be the target date for bubble travel, but “new developments have changed our plans a little bit,” Cavanagh said, referring to the imposition of stricter social distancing rules in Seoul and the promising news about a COVID-19 vaccine.
The guidelines will include screening visitors at the border and separating them from the public for a few days or until CHCC decides it is safe for them to be out of the hotel of their choosing, she added.
“The most important thing is to protect the community — that is why [the travel bubble] is taking longer than we want. We have to make sure that the public is protected. CHCC and the COVID-19 Task Force have done a wonderful job in protecting our community, so we need to ensure that protection is continued,” Cavanagh said.