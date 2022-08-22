Spay and neuter clinic opens in As Perdido, Saipan

The Office of the Mayor of Saipan, Boonie Babies Saipan and Boonie Flight Project on Thursday opened a spay and neuter clinic at the mayor’s animal shelter in As Perdido, Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The spaying and neutering services began Thursday, Aug. 18, and will continue through Sept. 16.
“I am very happy to welcome Dr. Kris Anderson, DVM, to Saipan to offer our residents that own pets low-cost spay and neuter services,” Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said.
“Boonie Babies Saipan made the arrangements to bring Dr. Anderson to Saipan. She arrived on island on Wednesday morning,” he added.
Anderson graduated from Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in 2009.
“The expense to fly Dr. Anderson to Saipan from an area just outside of Houston, Texas, was paid by Boonie Babies Saipan. At the same time, Boonie Babies Saipan used their own resources to purchase supplies and equipment to be used in the clinic,” the mayor said.
According to Boonie Babies Saipan member Aaron Danaher, “This is one way of helping pet owners take care of their pets and improve their health, and we are very fortunate that Dr. Anderson was willing to travel thousands of miles to a different time zone and climate conditions to offer her expertise.”
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pet owners should check clinic schedules and fees for spay and neuter services by calling the Mayor’s Office Dog Control Program at 670-234-3647, or 670-234-DOGS, for details.
"I am excited to be in Saipan and am sure pet owners are as excited that their pets can now receive the proper health care they need,” Anderson said. “With my years of training, my goal is to spay and neuter as many pets as I can while am here,” she added.
Apatang said, “I am thankful to Boonie Babies and Ms. Lauren Cabrera of the Boonie Flight Project for their efforts in coordinating this clinic and for making it possible for Dr. Anderson to come to Saipan.”
Boonie Flight Project's Lauren Cabrera, for her part, said, “There is a huge need for veterinary care in the Marianas, and we are committed to helping with this. We are so grateful for our partnership with the Mayor’s Office and Dog Control Program that made this clinic possible.”
Anderson will be on Tinian from Sept. 11 to 14.