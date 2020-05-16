Star Marianas Air postpones resumption of regular flights

SAIPAN – Star Marianas Air has postponed the resumption of its interisland flights. The flights were to resume Friday.
Shaun Christian, the commuter airline's president, said government agencies were still working out the required protocols.
“After consultation with, and at the request of, various CNMI government agencies, we will be postponing the resumption of scheduled passenger flights. Our new target to start limited scheduled passenger operations is now May 22, 2020.”
Christian said the announcement does not affect the current operations of cargo flights, medical patient transfers, and COVID-19-related support flights.
“We will be sure to provide updates as they become available,” he added.
Passengers with paid confirmed bookings between Rota and Saipan can contact the company's reservations office at 670-433-9996/9998 between 8 a.m. and noon to arrange for a refund.
In a previous public notice, the company said it applied for Air Carrier Workers Support under the federal CARES Act.
Christian stated that SMA received a favorable response from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which stated that to be eligible for the program, airlines must operate scheduled flights to destinations they served prior to March 1, 2020.