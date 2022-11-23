StayWell begins NMI government employee plan open enrollment

StayWell Insurance Saipan announced in a press release the annual CNMI government employee personal plan open enrollment period, which began Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 222.
The enrollment period is open to all CNMI government employees who wish to apply.
The rates are as follows, according to StayWell: Medical only starts at $103.90/biweekly for a Single, $207.81/biweekly for Employee + 1 dependent and $329.03/biweekly for Employee + 2 or more dependents.
Medical and Dental rates are at $129.90/biweekly for a Single, $259.81/biweekly for Employee + 1 dependent and $386.03/biweekly for Employee + 2 or more dependents.
StayWell’s CNMI government employee personal plan benefit highlights include a first dollar plan, which means members are not required to pay a deductible, StayWell stated in the release.
Members have access to a large provider network in CNMI, Guam, Asia and the U.S., StayWell said.
StayWell members may receive a refund through the prefunded deductible and enjoy exclusive discounts at StayWell’s Perks Partners on Saipan and Guam, StayWell said in the release. Furthermore, dental plans are available as options.
StayWell Insurance is headquartered in Maite, Guam, with branches in the Philippines and Saipan. StayWell health plans are backed by Reinsurance Group of America — a global leader in the life and health reinsurance industry and rated A+ on A.M. Best and AA- on S&P Global Ratings, according to the release.