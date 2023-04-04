ROTA — Five stray dogs on Rota attacked a community member on Saturday, Rota Municipal Council chairperson, Jim Atalig, told the Marianas Variety.
He said the stray dogs that bit the victim’s legs were already captured and under observation.
“It is not just pets, farm animals or deer that these dogs are after, but now they are also harming humans,” Atalig said.
He added that the island’s problem with stray dogs appears to be getting worse.
“These dogs have now become more aggressive. They are not just a nuisance, but they are now a threat to the safety of the community, including the children,” he said.
Atalig is still hoping that the central government will provide a solution to the problem “once and for all.”
He said Monday he and his team will be going around the island to capture any loose dogs whether they have owners or are strays.
Atalig earlier said that due to lack of funds, Rota has no dog shelter and will have to euthanize impounded dogs.