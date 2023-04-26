Fourth and fifth graders at William S. Reyes Elementary School engaged with tourism topics presented by the Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority on April 11 at their school in Saipan, MVA said in a press release.
MTEC board member Glenn Policare, of Kanoa Resort Saipan, gave an overview of the primary economic driver for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, how it impacts their lives and ways students can support tourism while still in school.
“It was amazing, during the presentation, for all of the students to be calling out the names of the sites which were highlighted during the MVA video,” said Policare. “The kids at W.S.R. sure do know their islands!”
MVA community projects specialist Jack Aranda spoke about the work of the various divisions of MVA, including marketing activities and upcoming community projects, such as May Tourism Month and the 24th annual Taste of The Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden in June.
“We’re almost done with 2022-23 MTEC/MVA Educational Outreach Program. The students are able to learn about their own experiences with the tourism industry,” added MTEC acting Chair Vicky Benavente, who opened and closed the presentation. “I’m looking forward to seeing the results from this program, especially as the kids grow older and develop their skills in whatever field they choose. “MTEC and the MVA aim to visit all public schools each school year with the message, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business.”
The MTEC presentation included information on the number of visitor arrivals, source markets, travel motivations, the benefits of tourism, careers in travel and tourism and ideas on how students can engage with tourism. Other MTEC board members are Martin Duenas (MVA), Galvin Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Catherine Perry (Integrity Communications), Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Gordon Marciano (PDI), and Yunzi Zhang (Northern Marianas College School of Business).