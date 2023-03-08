Students at Garapan Elementary School in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, explored tourism careers with the Marianas Tourism Education Council and the Marianas Visitors Authority on March 1, MVA announced in a press release.
MTEC and the MVA aim to visit all public schools this school year with the message, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business,” MVA said in the release. As part of the presentation, students learned about careers in travel and tourism. MTEC also highlighted local managers who have risen through the ranks in the fields of hotel management, culinary, tour operation and more, MVA stated in the release.
After the presentation, students had the opportunity to earn giveaways by naming careers in tourism and other facts they had learned.
The MTEC presentation included information on the number of visitor arrivals, source markets, travel motivation, the benefits of tourism and ideas on how students can engage with tourism. The MVA presentation covered the mandate of the office and the work of its divisions, especially marketing and community projects.
“We find it important to share all these information and knowledge with our students to allow them to better understand how tourism plays a vital role in the CNMI’s economy and to give them an opportunity to think of ways they can be part of this role,” said MVA community projects specialist Jack Aranda.
Aranda was joined by acting MTEC Chair Vicky Benavente and MTEC board member Catherine Perry.
Other MTEC board members are Martin Duenas (MVA), Galvin Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort Saipan) and Gordon Marciano (PDI). Yunzi Zhang of Northern Marianas College School of Business also volunteers with the council, according to the release from MVA.