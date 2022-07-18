Supporters welcome Palacios at Saipan airport

The Arnold-Dave 2022 independent gubernatorial campaign team and other supporters welcomed Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his wife, Wela, when they arrived at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
Palacios was discharged from The Queen's Health Care Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was transported in June, but was advised to stay in Honolulu for follow-up care.
The lieutenant governor was testifying in court on May 31, “when a pre-existing back condition was exacerbated requiring immediate medical attention.”
The Arnold-Dave 2022 campaign chairman, former CNMI Speaker Oscar M. Babauta, said he and the entire AD team are elated to know that their gubernatorial candidate is back on the island.
He said Palacios has fully recovered and is ready to come back and talk to the people of the Commonwealth about the AD 2022 Team’s plans for the CNMI. Palacios' running mate is Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang.
Babauta said in an earlier interview that the AD supporters were to line up along Airport Road with signs welcoming the arrival of Palacios and the second lady.
"We want to show him we're up and ready and very active in the campaign," Babauta said.
In a statement earlier this month, Palacios said, “I feel great, and everything is fine. We [just] need to make sure these things don't happen again.”
He said he and his wife are also very grateful to the community members for their continued prayers and support.