SAIPAN - Saipan police are looking for Alvander Pua, 28, in the alleged beating of a woman known to him.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, police received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence complaint in Garapan, Saipan. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety police units were dispatched.
Officers met with the victim who, they said, had swollen eyes and dark bruising around both eyes.
The officers also observed that the victim’s face was swollen, and had redness and scratches. In addition, her nose was swollen with both nostrils bleeding, and there was blood on her upper lip, and redness around her neck.
Police stated that the woman said Pua assaulted her.
Medics transported the victim to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Dre Pangelinan said Pua fled the scene of the incident before police arrived.
Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan ordered the arrest of Pua. His bail was set at $25,000.
Pua has been charged with assault and battery, disturbing the peace, domestic violence and strangulation.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the CNMI DPS Criminal Bureau of Investigation at 670-664-9064 or at 911 on Saipan.