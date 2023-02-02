The number of flights from South Korea to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will continue to increase in the next several months compared to January 2022, according to a release from the Marianas Visitors Authority. Last month, a total of 56 flights were operated by Jeju Air, T’Way Air, and Asiana Airlines from Seoul to Saipan, providing 10,512 available air seats. In February, T’Way will double its current four flights a week to eight flights, including one extra flight Feb. 28. This will increase the total flights for the month to 69 flights, with 12,969 available air seats.
“The doubling of flights by T’Way in February is a very good sign of continued interest in the Marianas by South Korean travelers, coupled with gradual stabilization of the exchange rate that we’ve been battling for several months as a U.S.-dollar based destination,” said Gloria Cavanagh, MVA acting board chairwoman. “Travel agents report almost 80% of the additional February flights are already booked, so this is a very positive indicator of where the market is heading.”
In March, although the Marianas is expecting to lose twice weekly direct flights by Asiana Airlines, T’Way is scheduled to pick up the slack with twice weekly charter flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, resulting in a small increase of 58 flights and 10,962 available seats, compared to January. The charter flights will continue twice weekly from March 1 to April 26. The additional T'Way flights are only available for booking through main travel agencies in Korea under a co-op promotion between the airline and travel agencies.
According to the MVA, there are positive indications for even more flights from South Korea in April, but the airlines have yet to make a formal announcement.