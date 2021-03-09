SAIPAN — Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court for the NMI on Friday granted the request of the U.S. Department of Labor to appoint Guam attorney Joyce Tang as receiver of Imperial Pacific International LLC.
At the same hearing, the CNMI government acknowledged that its tax lien claim on IPI is "subordinate" to the U.S. Department of Labor's consent judgment claim.
Judge Manglona granted USDOL's request to allow the parties to pursue a possible settlement in paying the balance of the consent judgment.
The judge said a self-executing receivership will take effect on March 12 at 1:30 p.m. should IPI fail to pay the remaining balance at that time.
Attorney Charles Song of the USDOL informed the court that the department had received a payment of $250,000 from IPI.
According to Song, IPI told the USDOL that the casino investor would wire the remaining balance of the consent judgement in the amount of $1,182,793.
"As of now, we cannot confirm receipt of (that) payment ... maybe it is just bureaucracy on our part," Song told the court via Zoom.
He said he was also in communication with IPI attorney Michael Dotts regarding the remaining payroll amount owed to IPI employees, which was approximately $800,000.
Judge Manglona said she was pleased with these developments and the ongoing negotiations that were taking place.
If IPI honors its contracts and pays the workers' wages, "they might be allowed to resume operations. I'm pretty sure that is the end goal," she added.
Tang, who is also the trustee of the CNMI Settlement Fund, told the court that she may not need additional legal assistance, but her appointment order should include the hiring of an appraiser.
For example, she said the two crystal dragons at the IPI casino resort,"(based on the) articles that I've read, are quite valuable, but lawyers are not competent on that. I think we need to bring in someone from Sotheby's and Christie's," referring to the world's two major international auction houses.