SAIPAN – Gov. Ralph Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and the other members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands COVID-19 Task Force held a press conference Wednesday morning to address community concerns about the global outbreak.
The task force is chaired by Warren Villagomez, director of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation's Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.
Also participating in the press conference were Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna, Northern Marianas College interim President Frankie Eliptico, Education Commissioner Alfred Ada, Corrections Commissioner Wally Villagomez, Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Dennis Mendiola and Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Priscilla Iakopo.
Public health, safety 'top priority'
Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said, "The Torres-Palacios administration has made public health and safety its top priority while maintaining the viability of the CNMI economy during this unanticipated downturn. Gov. Torres recently established the COVID-19 Task Force to formalize ongoing mobile efforts and bring together key departments, agencies and stakeholders."
The task force includes representatives from the Office of the Governor, CHCC, CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, MVA, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the Department of Finance, NMC and the Public School System.
The governor said, although the CNMI is not fully equipped to prevent the entry of a COVID-19 case, the government is doing everything it can to keep the islands COVID-19-free.
"This does not mean that we are all going to be on panic mode," he added. "This just means that we need to take extra precautions. Today, we continue to invite our tourists to come to our beautiful islands ... and we continue to encourage our community members to live their lives normally. That is a very important part of this message that we are doing today."
He added, "We want to make sure that our community knows that we have a task force that will address their concerns, and will conduct public outreach. ... We are working extremely hard to prevent any potential coronavirus case from coming to our islands."
As of Wednesday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.