The governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Wednesday said a 17-year-old male has been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI is now 15.
The individual was identified as a result of contact tracing and the community testing initiative, according to a statement from the CNMI Office of the Governor.
"He does not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and was confirmed for diagnosis at the CHCC laboratory," the statement added. "After consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CHCC considers this case to not be part of a new infection chain and is not considered infectious."
CHCC has initiated contact tracing for the patient's immediate contacts, including close family members, friends and associates.
The governor's office stated, "The task force and CHCC continue to urge the community to continue to be diligent in reducing transmission of the virus by staying home, avoiding crowds and continuing to wash hands often."