SAIPAN — Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands for the second time extended the expiration of the temporary restraining order she issued against the Commonwealth Casino Commission.
She extended the order to July 8 at 12 noon based on the "joint stipulated motion to stay briefing on plaintiffs' motion filed by the Commonwealth Casino Commission, and plaintiffs Best Sunshine International Ltd. and Imperial Pacific International LLC.
For good cause shown, Judge Manglona said, "the TRO issued by the Court on May 23, currently set to expire on June 8, 2022, is hereby extended for a period of 30 days to expire on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 12 p.m."
She also ordered that the briefing on the plaintiffs' complaint and emergency motion for TRO and order compelling arbitration, including the time for the defendant to file its opposition to the plaintiffs' motion and for the plaintiffs to file their reply, is stayed for a period of 30 days.
Manglona scheduled a status conference for July 1 at 9 a.m. and ordered the parties to appear. Off-island counsel may appear by video teleconference and are directed to the clerk's office for further instructions.
The judge vacated the order to show cause hearing scheduled for June 6.
The federal court last week granted the motion of Best Sunshine and IPI and issued a temporary restraining order against the Commonwealth Casino Commission preventing it from holding a hearing on May 24-25 to revoke IPI's exclusive casino license.