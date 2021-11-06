Temporary restraining order against CNMI Rep. Camacho granted

SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan on Wednesday granted the petition of Steven Koch for a temporary restraining order against Democratic CNMI House Rep. Vicente Castro Camacho, Koch’s brother-in-law Ignacio “Ike” Salas Concepcion, and three “John Does”: two nephews of Camacho and an employee or tenant of Concepcion identified in court documents as “Reynaldo."
Judge Bogdan also issued an order to show cause against the respondents and set a hearing for Monday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 p.m.
The judge ordered Camacho, Concepcion and the “John Does” to be present at the hearing.
Bogdan said any violation of the issued order by the respondents may subject each of them to further prosecution of contempt of court and other possible penalties.
On Monday, Koch, his wife and daughter filed a petition in Superior Court, seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Camacho and three other individuals “from engaging in any further physical harm, disturbance, harassment, blocking, threats and verbal abuse.”
Koch, who is represented by attorney Charity Hodson, said he was assaulted by Camacho, Camacho’s two nephews and an employee or tenant of Concepcion.
The incident, which stemmed from long-standing animosity between Koch and his brother-in-law, Concepcion, took place near the homes of Koch and Camacho on Freedom Drive, Chinatown, Saipan, around 11 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2021, court documents state.
In Koch’s petition for order of protection pursuant to Public Law 12-19, or the Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Act of 2000, he asked the court to direct the respondents to stay at least 200 yards away from him and his family at all times. The order includes their residences in Chinatown. It also has a cease-and-desist order from any further threats, intimidation, annoyance, harassment and contact, including any effort to block, interfere or impede their access on Freedom Drive, or the family compound.
Koch also wants the respondents to stay at least 200 yards away from him and his wife, at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs-Childcare Development Fund and anywhere on Saipan or the CNMI.
The Office of the Attorney General criminal division, for its part, filed separate criminal charges against Camacho and one of his nephews.
Camacho, 60, was arrested in the evening of Nov. 2, but he immediately posted $1,250 bail and is out of custody.
Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds, in a statement, said “DPS investigation found that Vicente Camacho and two other individuals physically assaulted another individual causing physical injury. Based on the allegations, the nature of the crime and the injuries sustained by the victim, an arrest warrant for assault and battery and disturbing the peace was issued for Mr. Camacho. Mr. Camacho was then arrested pursuant to that arrest warrant on Nov. 2.”
Camacho is scheduled to appear in Courtroom 202A for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Nov. 16.
“Tiepo A. Nikiti, 21, one of the individuals who is also alleged to have participated in the crime with Mr. Camacho, will also be arraigned on Nov. 16 for assault and battery and DTP,” Hinds added.
The other individual accused of assaulting Koch is reported to be a 14-year-old juvenile.
Koch suffered abrasions, bruising and pain on his head and body from the blows, and was taken to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for examination.