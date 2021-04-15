SAIPAN — One of the nine firefighters who lost their jobs on Monday for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine said "paperwork is being prepared and we are going to go forward with our civil lawsuit."
Derek Gersonde, the former Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services public information officer, said: "We have obeyed the commands of our chiefs and commissioners in the line of duty. However, forcing us to get vaccinated is where some of us, myself included, have decided to draw the line."
He added, "We are not anti-vaxxers, nor are we anti-science, but we are extremely concerned about the fact that we are being mandated to take a vaccine that is not FDA-approved, nor as effective as it was originally believed to be when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID.
"Within our local community, we have already confirmed there are at least two positive cases of COVID in which both individuals were fully vaccinated, yet they tested positive and possibly could have further transmitted the virus without knowing, as they were asymptomatic."
Gersonde said he is not in a high-risk category.
"I do all I can to stay healthy, which included a good diet and plenty of exercise. I have no comorbidities or risk factors. Yet, I am being forced to take this vaccine. Of course, I could be exempted from it if I did in fact have an existing health condition or through a religious exemption, which means I could still be fully employed as a firefighter. So in a sense, I am being penalized for the mere fact that I do not have any health problems, nor choose to use religion as an excuse to exempt myself from this vaccine. By being honest and concerned about the possible future effects this vaccine may have on my body, I am being terminated, fired from a career that I have fully invested in."
He added, "I have done nothing criminal or illegal, yet I am being treated like one, as are my brothers who chose not to take the vaccine. This is unfair, demoralizing, and goes against the core democratic values we all should be embracing."