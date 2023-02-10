Residents of Saipan will have a chance to observe a group of athletes perform from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 to 25 and from 3 to 4 p.m. Feb 26 at the American Memorial Park in Saipan.
The Power Team is a group of world-class athletes who have performed the world’s greatest exhibitions of power, strength, speed, inspiration and motivation in every state and in over 40 countries for over 30 years, according to a press release issued by the Saipan Community Church and distributed by the Marianas Visitors Authority.
These giant men, many weighing over 300 pounds, can blow up hot water bottles like balloons, snap baseball bats like twigs, lift telephone poles overhead, rip phone books and license plates like pieces of paper and smash walls of ice and concrete, according to the press release. The Power Team has several world record holders, former NFL football players and professional wrestlers, according to the release. The team's members have been endorsed by over 50 governors, senators and congressmen for their positive contribution to the lives of America’s families, according to the release.
In 1976, The Power Team became the “Original” strength team and evangelistic association, utilizing visually explosive feats of strength to communicate positive messages to audiences in churches, civic centers, stadiums and coliseums all across the nation, as well as the world, according to the release. The team has been featured in People Magazine, The Saturday Evening Post and on the popular TV shows Walker, Texas Ranger; Ripley’s Believe It or Not; and most recently; several appearances on Steve Harvey’s Big Time Show on the WB, watched by an estimated 20 million people, according to the release. The team has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN, and even spoofed on Saturday Night Live and Mad TV on the Fox network. For over ten years they have had their own television show called The Power Connection, viewed by millions around the world each week, according to the release.
The Power Team has performed in over 26,000 school assemblies over the past 20 years and is ranked as one of the top school assemblies in the nation, according to the release. Believing that inspiration and motivation equals academic and personal achievement, the team members tackle the tough issues of drugs, alcohol, violence, abstinence, peer pressure and suicide. Schools appreciate the ability of The Power Team to customize the topics, content and presentations to match their audiences, according to the release. From elementary ages to high school, young people all over the world have been challenged and changed by the team’s positive messages, according to the release.
The various members of The Power Team are among America’s most sought-after speakers, encouraging people to live a life of excellence and challenging them to be the best that they can be, according to the release, and The Power Team has an unparalleled history, with proven effective methods that churches, corporations, cities and organizations utilize to draw people from all walks of life reaching their communities with powerful, life-changing messages of hope and inspiration.
For more information, contact Saipan Community Church, Pastor Steve Dame, email pastorsteve@saipancommunityschool.com or telephone 1-670-484-7742.