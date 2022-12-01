SAIPAN — U.S. Air Force Capt. Kimberly Hofschneider of Tinian was last week’s Joint Region Marianas’ “rock star” and hometown hero for her work as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command liaison officer in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Hofschneider said her heritage has influenced how she approaches her career.
“My childhood in the islands and cultural upbringing are truly unmatched. The saying, ‘it takes a village,’ that communal sense of responsibility and sharing, and my favorite CHamoru value, inagofli'e', which translates into, ‘I see you, I care for you, we got this’ — these are my core values that come from my family and island heritage,” she said.
“Our island’s military heritage is something I feel needs to always be honored and preserved both as a local resident and a military officer. All these aspects of my heritage continue to give me meaning in everything I do as a military officer representing the historically and culturally rich island of Tinian.
“I never, in my wildest dreams, would have thought I would be able to learn so much about my own island, through the military’s history and current defense affairs in the region. Working with many organizations has taught me just how critical partnerships are from the people of the tiniest island nations to the partners in the nation’s capital and worldwide,” she said.
Hofschneider joined the U.S. Air Force in 2004, and received her commission as a distinguished graduate through Officer Training School in 2013.
She has served in various positions, including as intercontinental ballistic missiles crew commander, airfield operations flight commander, and as an instructor for Officer Training School.
She served three tours in support of multiple campaigns in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait.
In January, she was assigned to her current position as U.S. Indo-Pacific Command liaison officer.