Tinian hot pepper festival this weekend

A full weekend of games and competitions is set for the 19th Tinian Hot Pepper Festival, set for Feb. 18 and 19 in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The festival, affectionately known as “Pika Fest” among locals (“pika” means spicy), pays homage to Tinian’s small but famous “donni’sali” hot pepper. Activities will include food sales, live entertainment, competitions, arts and crafts sales and more, the Marianas Visitors Authority announced in a press release.
“Since the creation of the Tinian Hot Pepper Festival by former Marianas Visitors Authority Director Ellen Ikehara, it has become one of Tinian’s most popular events every year. We hope that this year’s festival will bring our people together and guests from abroad to visit our beautiful island of Tinian,” said Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan. “On behalf of the people of Tinian and the Tinian and Aguiguan Leadership, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to all of the 19th Tinian Hot Pepper Festival sponsors. The festival plans and activities could not have been possible without your generous contributions and support. Thank you, si Yu’us ma’ase, and don’t forget to visit Tinian during the Pika Festival weekend.”
The festival will be held into the evening on both days, with the opening ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Activities and games on Feb. 18 and 19 will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through the late afternoon. The event is organized this year by the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan with support from the Marianas Visitors Authority and will once again be held at the Fiesta Grounds in San Jose, Tinian, adjacent to the picturesque Jones Beach and House of Taga, a U.S. National Historic Landmark featuring limestone monoliths carved by ancient Chamorros, MVA stated in the release.
Hotel accommodations are available at Tinian Ocean View, Lorilynn’s Hotel, Tinian Street Motel, Fleming Hotel, Green Lion House Hotel, and the Marpo Valley Inn. Free camping is available at Jones Beach, Taga Beach (toilets, barbecue pits, and outdoor showers available) and at the adjacent Tachogna Beach (barbecue pits, indoor showers, and toilets are available).
For more information, contact Mayor of Tinian event planning coordinator Dorthy San Nicolas at 1-670-433-1800/02 or via email at 2mot.externalaffairs@gmail.com.