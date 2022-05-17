SAIPAN – Tinian Jr. Sr. High School on Friday graduated 33 high school seniors and promoted 39 eighth graders.
The promotion ceremony was held in the morning in the school cafeteria while the high school seniors received their diplomas in the afternoon at Jones Beach.
Among the newly promoted students, Edmar Timothy Mangubat Tirona, the valedictorian, received the Board of Education Award, which was presented by board Chairman Gregory Pat Borja, Vice Chairman Antonio Borja and Secretary/Treasurer Maisie Tenorio
Geremy Lim Santos, as class salutatorian, received the Commissioner of Education Award from Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada.
The rest of the top 10 eighth graders, in order, were Dylan Calibao Subia, Isa Mina Rodriguez Dosalua, Ha'ani Darence Dela Cruz Palacios, Angelica Joy Sosa Reyes, Adriel Roy Fabreag Lenteja, Dawn Princess Borja Flores, Brandon Jay Cruz Cepeda and Jasper Manibusan Borja Jr.
Twin sisters heading to Harvard
Twin sisters Isa Ha'ani Gutierrez Long and Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long were valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
Isa Ha'ani is the recipient of the Board of Education Award and the PTSA Award. Cielo Citlalli received the Commissioner of Education Award and the Outstanding Female Graduate Recognition Award.
Both sisters have been accepted to Harvard University.
The rest of the top 10 graduates were Peyton Robert Christian, Lloyd Aaron Lopez Rivera, Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva, Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios, Chit Alain Llanora Acollador, Emiliana Anastasia Famaw King, Colleen Michelle San Nicolas Cing and Elcy Lizelle Ayuyu John.
The Governor's Award was presented to Lloyd Aaron Rivera by Gov. Ralph Torres, while Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios received the Lieutenant Governor's Award from Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios.
Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan presented the Mayor's Award to Chi Alain Llanora Acollador.
Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva was the recipient of the School Leadership Award and the 18th Municipal Council Recognition Award.
In her valedictory speech, Isa Ha'ani Gutierrez Long said: "Many of you see me standing up here as the top graduate, the class valedictorian, and may think I had the perfect high school experience, (that) I'm a Harvard-bound student with everything figured out, but that is far from the truth."
She added, "Life is about being kicked to the ground, falling on your face and getting right back up."