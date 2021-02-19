TINIAN — More than 40 Navy Seabees who are here are currently the main contributors to the island economy, said Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan.
"It is not big, but every dollar counts when we don't have tourism," Aldan added.
He said, when the Seabees are done with their construction project, their camp will be able to accommodate up to 150 military personnel.
The mayor said his office has also secured the U.S. military's help in fixing the 2.5-mile road in Marpo Heights II, estimated to cost $3 million.
Aldan said Tinian's partnership with the military, especially with the Seabees, was also made possible by the Tinian and Aguigan Legislative Delegation.
He noted that the Seabees have recently restored access to Chiget Beach, a former U.S. military mortar range on Tinian.
Mayor Aldan said his administration is also looking forward to having Tinian residents trained, certified and ready to work in the construction industry.
"We have these 'monster' construction projects rolling in and I don't know how these contractors are going to bring in workers," he added.
"We would need to train our local workers, and that is why we are also trying to work with the Northern Marianas Trades Institute," the mayor said.
"My office and the Tinian legislative delegation are seeking funding to pay NMTI personnel to come to Tinian and train our local workforce because it is really hard to send our people to train on Saipan," Aldan said.
He said his office also is communicating with the Office of Economic Adjustment, an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense that "helps communities adjust to major changes in local Department of Defense activities."
"These are all the moving parts that we are trying to put together," the mayor said. "We are really hoping that we can have our people trained soon and ready to work by the end of 2021."