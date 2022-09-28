SAIPAN — Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan on Friday said the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives failed to do its due diligence when it passed its version of the budget bill for political reasons.
“As the mayor, my biggest responsibility is to ensure ... the welfare of the people of Tinian,” he said during the public comment portion of the CNMI Senate session at the Tinian courthouse. “Although I’ve already testified before the House and Senate during budget hearings, I believe that it is my duty to once again speak before the Senate to aggressively advocate for the continued employment of our current government employees.”
Aldan said, “For the past few weeks, the governor and the House of Representatives have been in an all-out media war regarding the fiscal year 2023 budget. As a former member of the Legislature, I truly understand the politics behind the formulation and passing of the budget during an election year. However, there should never be any reason for political differences to cause the termination and financial hardship of current government employees. Unfortunately, this is exactly what the House version of the budget will do if passed as proposed.”
He said members of the House Ways and Means Committee held a press conference Sept. 16 “justifying their budget.”
In that press conference, he added, “The House majority said their budget bill would not have an effect on existing employees of Tinian and Rota. The House majority members continued to defend the budget to the media, insisting that they did their due diligence in formulating this budget. As the mayor of Tinian, I can state with absolute certainty that this is not correct,” he said.
Aldan said the House budget bill “would lead to the termination of current employees on Tinian.”
He said the House would reduce the number of full-time equivalent, or FTE, positions without identifying who would be terminated.
For example, he said, the House version gives the Tinian Department of Commerce three FTEs, but the department actually has five.
“If the House version passes, two civil service employees will be terminated on Oct. 1. Worse yet, the House budget doesn’t even identify which positions will be terminated, leaving the department in disarray,” the mayor said.