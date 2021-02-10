SAIPAN — Bryan Mojica, a public school teacher on Tinian, is accused of inappropriately touching four students who are 14 and 15 years old.
Mojica, 24, was charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, assault and battery, and strangulation.
In a statement, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Public School System said it "takes this matter seriously because we always want to ensure that all of our students are safe at all times."
In an interview with the students conducted by the CNMI Division of Youth Services, one of the victims said Mojica sexually harassed him while in class.
He said Mojica would hug him and his other classmates and touch them inappropriately.
The student said Mojica told him not to tell anyone about it. He said when he told Mojica that he was uncomfortable and asked Mojica to stop touching him, Mojica said, "I'm going to keep doing it."
The student also alleged that Mojica rear-choked him even though he told the teacher to let him go.
The three other minor students recounted similar incidents that involved them and Mojica.
One of them said he had witnessed Mojica inappropriately touch his other classmates.
According to police detective Lawrence Mendiola, a counselor from Tinian Jr./Sr. High School called the CNMI Department of Public Safety on Tinian on Jan. 29 to report an allegation that Mojica had inappropriately touched a minor student.
On Monday, Mojica appeared before CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho, who imposed $20,000 cash bail on the teacher and remanded him to the custody of the CNMI Department of Corrections.
Mojica was ordered to return to court at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing and on Feb. 23 for arraignment.
Assistant Public Defender Vina Seelam was appointed by the court to represent Mojica, while Assistant Attorney General Steve Kessel appeared for the government.